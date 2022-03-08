(Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. said its licensed partner has agreed to immediately pause operations at all 130 of its stores in Russia.

The coffee chain’s licensee will provide support to the almost 2,000 partners in Russia who depend on the company for their livelihood, Starbucks said Tuesday in a statement posted on its website. The company had said last week that it would donate royalties from sales in Russia to relief efforts in Ukraine.

