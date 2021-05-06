This feels like the dot-com bubble; we're holding 50% cash, no FOMO: Billionaire Michael Lee-Chin

Stocks climbed after surprisingly weak jobs data eased fears about higher inflation and a stimulus cutback. The dollar slumped toward the lowest since February, while Treasuries fluctuated.

The long-awaited employment report rattled markets, with payrolls up only 266,000 in April, trailing the projected 1 million surge. For several analysts, the disappointing figures may give a boost to President Joe Biden’s US$6 trillion economic agenda and another reason for the Federal Reserve to keep its accommodative stance.

Most major groups in the S&P 500 rose, with the gauge on track for a fresh record, while the Nasdaq 100 outperformed major equity benchmarks. Giant growth companies such as Apple Inc. and Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. climbed. Stay-at-home stocks battered all week amid rising concern that inflation was imminent also rallied, with Roku Inc. jumping 12 per cent while Zoom Video Communications Inc. added 1 per cent.

“Today’s report suggests that the jobs recovery may not be quite as rapid as many had expected,” said Mike Bell, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management. “If this slower pace of job gains persists, then the Fed is likely to start raising rates later than markets had been expecting. While less good for the economy than a booming labor market, a ‘Goldilocks’ jobs recovery that is neither too hot nor too cold could continue to support equity markets.”

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari told Bloomberg Television he has “zero sympathy” for critics on Wall Street, who slam the central bank’s aggressive support of the U.S. economy while millions of Americans remain out of work.

“Today’s jobs report underscores the long-haul climb back to recovery,” said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, adding she’s confident in a “strong, prosperous economy this year and in 2022.”

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.6 per cent as of 1:38 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.8 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5 per cent

The euro rose 0.8 per cent to US$1.2156

The British pound rose 0.7 per cent to US$1.3982

The Japanese yen rose 0.4 per cent to 108.69 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 1.58 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.22 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.77 per cent

Commodities