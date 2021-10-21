U.S. stocks churned near a record as investors digested a spate of corporate results against rising expectations for inflation.

The S&P 500 was little changed while the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.3 per cent as investors looked to company earnings for more details on price pressures. Tesla Inc. raced toward a record high after a ninth straight quarter of profits. Meanwhile, International Business Machines Corp. fell after revenue missed estimates.

A solid start to the earnings season has helped counter concerns about inflation. However, shares in the companies that have missed estimates have weighed on the benchmark index. Investors have done little to reward S&P 500 companies that have beat expectations while severely punishing those that miss, according to data complied by Bloomberg.

“I think it’s OK that investors are looking at earnings and going through them with a very fine-toothed comb,” Liz Young, head of investment strategy at SoFi, said on Bloomberg’s “QuickTake Stock” streaming program. “We’re in a time-period where we are finally, it seems like, going to shift away from markets that are driven by monetary policy and back to markets that are driven by fundamentals.”

Market-implied expectations for U.S. inflation for the next half-decade have surged to the highest in 15 years, rising predictions the Federal Reserve may tighten policy sooner than expected. More investors are losing faith in the Fed narrative that rising prices will be “transitory.”

The five-year Treasury yield climbed above 1.21 per cent, the highest since February 2020, while the 10-year yield rose to 1.67 per cent. Solid economic reports on Thursday also strengthened predictions the Fed might tighten policy. The latest jobless claims report unexpectedly declined to the lowest since March 2020. Sales of previously owned U.S. homes also rose in September by the most in a year.

“Good jobs plus high inflation creates a significant one-two punch against the Fed’s accommodative stance,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial. “Easing and even rate increases down the road could start to be accelerated if we see more momentum like this, which perversely could create headwinds for the market.”

With stocks at or near record highs, traders are bracing for volatility while also keeping a close eye on company margins, pricing power and outlooks.

“At a stock level, you really need to focus on companies that have pricing power” and can pass along costs, Steve Chiavarone, vice president and general manager at Federated Global Investment, said on Bloomberg TV’s “Surveillance.” “If you can’t, and it starts eating away at your margin, I think you need to expect to get punished.”

Crude oil slipped, the dollar was stronger against peers and Bitcoin fell from an all-time peak.

Events to watch this week:

Fed Chair Jerome Powell takes part in policy panel discussion, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 2:20 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.1627

The British pound fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.3781

The Japanese yen rose 0.4 per cent to 113.88 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.68 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to -0.10 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 1.20 per cent

Commodities