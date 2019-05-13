North American stock indices opened lower on Monday, with investors reacting to the escalation of the trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 125.58 points, or 0.77 per cent, at 16,171.96.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average began down 474.40 points, or 1.83 per cent, to 25,467.97. The S&P 500 opened 51.42 points lower, or 1.78 percent, at 2,829.98. The Nasdaq Composite began down 176.37 points, or 2.23 per cent, to 7,740.57.