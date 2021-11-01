(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for a steady open Tuesday as traders weigh a record-high close for U.S. equities and await key central bank decisions amid concerns about elevated inflation.

Futures were little changed for Japan, edged higher for Australia and rose for Hong Kong. Optimism over corporate earnings helped the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 to hit new peaks, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average touched 36,000 for the first time. Electric-vehicle giant Tesla Inc. extended a rally. An index of Chinese stocks traded in the U.S. jumped the most since early October.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield and the dollar were steady ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting. The policy review comes amid price pressures stoked by the most-widespread U.S. supply crunch since the oil crisis of 1973. The Fed is expected to announce a tapering of its massive bond-purchase program.

Australia’s central bank meeting Tuesday is being shadowed by speculation that it will scrap a bond-yield target after opting against defending it. Bank of England policy makers head into their Nov. 4 gathering knowing that a failure to deliver a once-unthinkable interest-rate hike would raise questions over their credibility with markets.

The earnings season has underpinned the equity market, countering worries about inflation and the prospect of tighter monetary policy. But pandemic-era supply-chain challenges coupled with higher energy costs could become a bigger test if they feed into wider, more enduring price pressures.

The key focus for the U.S. central bank meeting “will be much more on the Fed’s inflation stance than tapering,” Steve Englander, head of global G10 FX research at Standard Chartered Bank, wrote in a note. “The elephant in the room is headline and underlying inflation, which are higher than the FOMC was anticipating,” he added.

More than 80% of companies in the S&P 500 reporting third-quarter results have topped Wall Street estimates. Meanwhile, data showed supply-chain bottlenecks weighed on U.S. manufacturers in October.

Elsewhere, oil pared gains amid rising stockpiles at the biggest U.S. storage hub, signaling a crude supply drain may be slowing. Bitcoin traded around $60,700.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision, Tuesday

Fed rate decision, U.S. factory orders and durable goods, Wednesday

OPEC+ meeting on output, Thursday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

U.S. trade, initial jobless claims, Thursday

U.S. unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2%

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%

Nikkei 225 stock futures were flat

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.2%

Hang Seng Index futures rose 1.5%

Currencies

The Japanese yen was little changed at 114.01 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3946 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro traded at $1.1603

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.56%

Australia’s 10-year bond yield was steady at 1.90%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $84.05 a barrel

Gold was at $1,793.31 an ounce

