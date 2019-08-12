(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set to follow their U.S. counterparts lower as political unrest in Hong Kong and Argentina added to trade concerns and fueled a rally in global bonds. The yen and gold climbed.

Risk assets were pummeled and Treasury yields sank after authorities closed Hong Kong’s airport and a Chinese official said the city was at a “critical juncture.” Futures indicated markets will open lower in Tokyo when traders return from a holiday Monday, as well as in Sydney. Hong Kong futures dropped more than 1% after regular trading closed Monday. The S&P 500 Index retreated for a second day and now sits almost 5% below its all-time high.

The latest sell-off in risk assets provided another reminder of the fragile mood across markets extending the rocky start to August. Government bond gains show ongoing caution by traders who’ve increased bets for more central bank stimulus in recent weeks, as the U.S. and China escalate their trade war and a slew of global data point to slowing growth.

Argentina’s peso and equities sank after voters turned on the president in a primary vote. Corn futures plunged the most since 2013 as more of the grain was planted than analysts had estimated.

Elsewhere, Italian bonds led gains in European debt after Fitch affirmed the country’s credit rating on Friday.

Here are some key events coming up:

Companies releasing results include China’s Tencent, JD.com and Alibaba, Cisco, Brazilian utility Eletrobras, the U.K.’s Prudential, Australia’s Telstra, giant retailer Walmart, Nvidia, Swisscom and the Danish brewer Carlsberg.

The U.S. consumer price index, out Tuesday, probably picked up to a 1.7% annual pace in July, according to economist estimates. Core prices, which exclude food and energy, are seen rising 2.1%.

Wednesday brings data on China retail sales, industrial production and the jobless rate.

Thursday sees the release of U.S. jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales data.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the Nikkei 225 fell 1.2% in Singapore.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures lost 1.2% earlier.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index contracts declined 0.8%.

The S&P 500 Index fell 1.2%.

Currencies

The yen was steady at 105.28 per dollar after rising for fourth day.

The offshore yuan was stable at 7.1031 per dollar.

Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose less than 0.1%.

The euro was trading at $1.1214.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell 10 basis points to 1.65%.

The two-year rate lost six basis points to 1.5857%.

Commodities

Gold rose 1% to $1,511.16 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude added 0.5% to $54.78 a barrel.

Corn futures for December delivery fell by the limit of 25 cents to $3.9275 a bushel, down 6%.

