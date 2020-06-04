Jun 4, 2020
Stockwell Day resigns from Telus board after racism comments
The Canadian Press
A former Canadian Alliance leader and Conservative MP has resigned from Telus' board of directors and as a strategic adviser to a law firm after comparing racism to his experience of being mocked in school for wearing glasses.
Stockwell Day made the comments during a panel on CBC's “Power & Politics” Tuesday.
Day had said on the show that he knew “for a fact” that most Canadians including his relatives, friends, and opponents are not racist.
Telus said Day's comments “are not reflective of the values and beliefs” of the organization.
McMillan LLP, a law firm with offices in four Canadian cities, also announced Day's resignation Wednesday in a statement.
CBC says Day has also stepped down from his role as a commentator.