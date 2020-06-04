A former Canadian Alliance leader and Conservative MP has resigned from Telus' board of directors and as a strategic adviser to a law firm after comparing racism to his experience of being mocked in school for wearing glasses.

Stockwell Day made the comments during a panel on CBC's “Power & Politics” Tuesday.

Day had said on the show that he knew “for a fact” that most Canadians including his relatives, friends, and opponents are not racist.

Telus said Day's comments “are not reflective of the values and beliefs” of the organization.

McMillan LLP, a law firm with offices in four Canadian cities, also announced Day's resignation Wednesday in a statement.

CBC says Day has also stepped down from his role as a commentator.

By feedback from many in the Black and other communities I realize my comments in debate on Power and Politics were insensitive and hurtful.I ask forgiveness for wrongly equating my experiences to theirs.I commit to them my unending efforts to fight racism in all its forms. — (((Stockwell Day))) (@Stockwell_Day) June 3, 2020