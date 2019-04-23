Storm Brewing in Indian Ocean May Form New Cyclone and Strike Mozambique

(Bloomberg) -- A storm brewing in the southern Indian Ocean may form a tropical cyclone and strike southeastern Africa, AccuWeather Inc. said.

The region has barely had time to recover from the effects of Cyclone Idai, which hit in March and killed more than 1,000 people in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

The storm, which will be named Kenneth if it becomes an organized tropical cyclone, may bring “life-threatening weather” to Mozambique and Tanzania, the weather forecaster said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Paul Richardson in Johannesburg at pmrichardson@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Antony Sguazzin at asguazzin@bloomberg.net, Michael Gunn, Pauline Bax

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.