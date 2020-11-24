(Bloomberg) -- Storm Nivar over the Bay of Bengal is likely to turn into a “very severe cyclone” by Wednesday and may cause widespread damage to crops, mud houses and electricity poles in some southern Indian states.

The storm will have a sustained wind speed of 120 to 130 kilometers (75-81 miles) per hour, according to the India Meteorological Department. The wind speed may even rise to as much as 145 kilometers, it said in a statement.

Heavy rain is expected in some areas of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh for two days from Wednesday, the weather office said. The cyclone will be intense enough to damage crops, plantations, trees, mud houses and communication and electric poles, the statement said, advising fishermen to completely suspend operations in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured all possible support to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry state governments.

About 22 teams from the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puduchhery, while eight others were ready in reserve, according to S.N. Pradhan, director general of the agency. Another 20 teams are also on standby, it said.

Nivar is the third cyclone to hit Indian coasts since May, when storm Amphan, the biggest cyclone to hit South Asia in two decades, affected millions across the region and killed about 100 people. Cyclone Nisarga crossed the coast near Alibag in neighoring Raigad district in the state of Maharashtra in June.

