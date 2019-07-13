(Bloomberg) -- Greece’s participation in the European Central Bank’s asset-purchase program, or whatever replaces it, may be “feasible soon,” Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras said in an interview with Kathimerini newspaper.

All the ratings firms have Greece below investment grade, which normally rules out participation in the ECB’s quantitative-easing program. Stournaras told Kathimerini that it’s not easy to estimate how long it will take Greece to regain an investment-grade rating.

Stournaras also said there is room for a compromise on Greece reducing its primary surplus targets that may lead to the acceleration of economic reforms.

