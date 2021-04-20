(Bloomberg) -- Sudanese authorities approved laws to permit non-Islamic banking as the African country seeks to reintegrate with the global economy.

The changes will allow for a dual system of both Islamic and non-Islamic banking, the Sovereign Transitional Council, part of the administration ruling Sudan since dictator Omar al-Bashir was ousted in 2019, said in a statement.

Bashir, who’s currently facing trial for the coup that brought him to power, espoused a form of Islamist governance during three decades in office that saw his country become a pariah in the West. The transitional council and cabinet also approved an investment law, according to the statement.

