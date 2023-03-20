(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak believes the UK’s banking system remains safe from contagion in the wake of the collapse of Swiss giant Credit Suisse.

“We do believe we have a robust system, a strong system,” Sunak’s official spokesman Max Blain told reporters on Monday.

UK banks are “safe and well-capitalized,” Blain said, adding that Sunak has faith in the country’s “strong regulatory system.”

“We have taken a number of steps over the past 15 years to strengthen the system,” he said.

The issue is largely a matter for the Bank of England, but Sunak is getting regular updates and has been in touch with the Swiss president, Blain said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.