(Bloomberg) -- US Supreme Court justices will received around-the-clock security at home, among other protections, following the leaked draft opinion advocating overturning abortion rights.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland directed the US Marshals Service to step up the personal protection for the nine justices last week, according to the Justice Department. Garland on Wednesday held a meeting between DOJ and Supreme Court officials to discuss coordination and intelligence sharing regarding judicial security.

“The rise of violence and unlawful threats of violence directed at those who serve the public is unacceptable and dangerous to our democracy,” Garland said in a release. “I want to be clear: while people vote, argue, and debate in a democracy, we must not -- we cannot -- allow violence or unlawful threats of violence to permeate our national life.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.