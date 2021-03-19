Supreme Court to rule on whether carbon tax is constitutional

OTTAWA - The Supreme Court of Canada says it will issue its ruling on the fate of the national carbon tax next week.

The court decision expected Thursday will determine the fate of the central pillar of the Liberal climate change plan.

In 2019 Ottawa imposed a price on pollution on provinces without one of their own.

Saskatchewan, Ontario and Alberta all went to court to argue the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act was unconstitutional because Ottawa was stepping into provincial jurisdiction.

In 2019, appeals courts in Saskatchewan and Ontario determined the policy was constitutional, while in February 2020 the Alberta Court of Appeal said it was not.

The cases were all appealed to the Supreme Court, which heard the cases together in two days of hearings last September.