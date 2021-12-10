Swiss Trader at Center of Insider Ring Gets No More Jail Time

(Bloomberg) -- A former Swiss trader who admitted making $70 million from an international ring that traded on tips stolen by bankers won’t serve any additional time in prison, a judge ruled.

Marc Demane Debih was at the center of an insider trading ring that generated tens of millions of dollars on illegal tips about company earnings and acquisitions.

“Mr. Debih engaged in this egregious conduct for years and on a grand scale,” U.S. District Judge Denise Cote said near the end of a video hearing in federal court in Manhattan on Friday. But the judge also pointed to Demane Debih’s cooperation with U.S. authorities and the 15 months he spent in Serbian and U.S. lockups after his arrest in October 2018.

Prosecutors had asked for leniency for him, telling Cote of the “extreme impact” of his cooperation, which has resulted in three convictions and charges against others outside U.S. custody. He has agreed to forfeit $49 million.

“He cooperated fully and completely, as soon as he learned of the charges against him,” Cote said in sentencing Demane Debih to time served.

The case is U.S. v. Demane Debih, 18-cr-184, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

