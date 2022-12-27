(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan is set to extend its compulsory military service for men to one year from the current four months, the semi-official Central News Agency reported — a move intended to show Beijing and Washington it is serious about defending itself.

President Tsai Ing-wen and lawmakers discussed the extension at a meeting on Tuesday, the semi-official news agency said, citing legislators in attendance. The change will come into effect in 2024, it added.

Tsai will announce the decision at a press conference at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, CNA said.

Taiwan’s government is working with the US, its main military backer, to fortify its defenses against the possibility of an invasion by China, which claims the island as part of its territory. Last week, US lawmakers passed a $1.7 trillion spending bill that included $2 billion in weapons funding for Taiwan.

The spending pledge prompted China to put on its biggest display of military might since it held unprecedented exercises around the island following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit in August. Some 71 Chinese warplanes flew near the island to start this week, including 47 that made incursions across either the median line of the Taiwan Strait or into Taiwan’s southwest air-defense identification zone.

Smaller sorties like those happen on an almost daily basis, allowing the People’s Liberation Army to probe Taiwan’s defenses and place strain on Taiwan’s much smaller military.

The move to extend military service is largely popular in Taiwan, with 68% of the public in favor of the change, according to a poll by TVBS, a major broadcaster in Taipei. It is also in line with calls from former US. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, who urged Taiwan to take the step in a visit in July.

One complaint about conscription has been the low pay of about NT$6,500 ($212) a month — less than a quarter what minimum wage would provide. To make the longer service more palatable, the government may boost salaries to some NT$20,000 a month.

Expanding service time would allow the armed forces to bolster their ranks during a transition to an all-volunteer force of about 175,000 personnel supported by reservists and civil defense volunteers, according to a 2021 US Department of Defense report.

--With assistance from Chien-Hua Wan.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.