(Bloomberg) -- Target Corp. reported a strong year-end performance, though it declined to give the one thing investors really want: a forecast for the current year.

The retailer’s fourth-quarter comparable sales growth and adjusted earnings per share both beat analysts’ expectations. The highlight, as in previous periods, was its digital business, which more than doubled sales in the period ended Jan. 30 thanks to same-day fulfillment services like curbside pickup and home delivery.

Shares rose 2.1% as of 6:35 a.m. in New York.

Still, the cheap-chic retailer said Tuesday that it wouldn’t provide sales or earnings guidance for the current fiscal year and beyond, citing “continued uncertainty” around the pandemic. Target had already pre-reported strong holiday sales fueled by online orders, so investors have focused on its expectations for 2021. After a gain of 19% last year, comparable sales are projected to decline 3.3% this year, according to Consensus Metrix.

Target’s not the only retailer to throw up its hands when it comes to predicting how 2021 will unfold: Foot Locker Inc. and Steven Madden Ltd. also declined to provide guidance for the current year. But as an industry bellwether, along with rival Walmart Inc., Target faces higher expectations from Wall Street.

Last week, Walmart disappointed investors by saying its 2021 profits would be dented by slowing sales, wage increases and supply chain investments.

Analysts expect demand to wane as the year unfolds, with consumers shifting spending to areas like dining out and long-delayed vacations. Other pandemic-inspired changes in shopping behavior, like no-contact curbside pickup of online orders, are likely to continue.

Target executives including Chief Executive Officer Brian Cornell will delve into the company’s performance and strategy at presentations later this morning.

