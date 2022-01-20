U.S. stocks extended gains in early trading as the global sovereign-bond selloff paused and corporate earnings took the spotlight.

The S&P 500 rebounded from a two-day slide, and the Nasdaq 100 outperformed, bouncing back from a three-month low, led by gains in megacap tech and social media stocks. Netflix Inc. ticked higher ahead of its earnings release after markets close. Alcoa Corp. also rose after the aluminum producer predicted rising demand and warned that any conflict between Russia and Ukraine could deepen existing supply constraints.

Treasury yields fell, but remain higher for the week on concern about elevated inflation and the prospect of Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes. A dollar gauge was steady and gold was little changed.

The dominant theme for markets remains prospective Fed rate hikes and the possible reduction of its holdings in Treasuries starting later in 2022. The withdrawal of outsized stimulus threatens to inject more volatility across a range of assets.

“The focus of the rates market is still very much on the Fed and the anticipated dual-pronged attack of interest rate rises and balance sheet reduction, all of which we would expect to keep uncertainty levels elevated and volatility bubbling along over the coming weeks/months,” Simon Ballard, chief economist at First Abu Dhabi Bank, wrote in a note.

Data today showed U.S. jobless claims climbed last week to a three-month high, suggesting that the omicron variant could be having a bigger impact on the labor market. January’s Philadelphia Fed survey surprised to the upside, providing a counterpoint to the slump seen in the survey for New York state earlier this week.

Meanwhile, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the ECB has “every reason” not to respond as forcefully as the Fed to soaring consumer prices. The central bank has come under pressure to act, but officials say an interest-rate increase is highly unlikely this year since the current bout of inflation is driven by supply shocks and a spike in energy costs.

The reporting season so far has been a little bit rocky, and investors need to monitor commentary from companies about price and wage pressures, Rebecca Felton, RiverFront Investment Group senior market strategist, said on Bloomberg Television.

“We do believe stocks can continue to go higher even as the Fed changes policy,” she said, adding corporate profits will still likely beat estimates.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index was little changed after fluctuating earlier. Utilities gained, while automakers and energy companies fell as crude oil slipped from a seven-year high.

What to watch this week:

Netflix is among companies publishing earnings during the week

EIA crude oil inventory report, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.1 per cent as of 10:04 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.7 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.1342

The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.3645

The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 114.13 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 1.83 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to -0.03 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 1.23 per cent

Commodities