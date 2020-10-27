Tech shares gain after chipmaker M&A; oil climbs

Tech shares rose after Advanced Micro Devices Inc. announced a US$35 billion takeover of another chipmaker, helping to blunt concern about the impact of growing coronavirus infections. Oil climbed.

Xilinx Inc. surged after agreeing to be bought by AMD, with megacap tech names including Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc. and Facebook Inc. also gaining. Harley-Davidson Inc. shares jumped more than 25 per cent on better-than-expected profit. Declines in financial and industrial companies were a drag on the S&P 500 as it struggled to bounce back from its worst loss in a month on Monday.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell to its lowest since May amid concern about the faster spread of the coronavirus on the continent. BP Plc warned of many challenges ahead as the pace of recovery in oil demand remained uncertain.

Stocks have been knocked around in recent weeks by speculation about whether lawmakers will pass a fiscal stimulus package, but with almost no possibility of that happening before Americans vote Nov. 3, investors were looking for fresh insight into corporate America’s health. A U.S. consumer confidence report came in worse than forecast Tuesday as the coronavirus infects tens of thousands of Americans daily and weighs on the economy.

“COVID case counts and hospitalizations continue to rise -- these will continue to be closely watched as investors gauge the likelihood of more stringent mitigation measures,” said Yousef Abbasi, global market strategist at StoneX.

Elsewhere, the dollar slipped and Treasury yields dipped. Crude oil climbed as U.S. Gulf producers shut production ahead of Tropical Storm Zeta. Bitcoin rose past US$13,500, approaching levels not seen since just after the burst of the cryptocurrency market bubble almost three years ago.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.2 per cent as of 12:52 p.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 1 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.2 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.2 per cent.

The British pound rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.3074.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.4 per cent to 104.42 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped three basis points to 0.77 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield decreased three basis points to -0.61 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield fell four basis points to 0.23 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude added 2.3 per cent to US$39.43 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.4 per cent to US$1,909.54 an ounce.