U.S. stocks pared early gains as losses among the biggest tech companies weighed on major averages ahead of a raft of megacap earnings this week. Treasuries fell.

The S&P 500 fluctuated after rising more than 1 per cent in early trading. The Nasdaq 100 slid more than 1 per cent. U.S.-listed Chinese shares plunged after that nation’s equity index tumbled as President Xi Jinping solidified his power. Among the megacap companies slated to report earnings this week are Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc.

Risk assets struggled to hold gains in a carryover from Friday, when reports that the Federal Reserve may soon start reducing the size of its rate hikes pushed stocks higher by more than 2 per cent. Data Monday indicated that Fed tightening is starting to hit the economy, with purchasing managers indicators showing contraction in the services and manufacturing sectors. Earnings remain in focus, with investors on edge over whether companies can deliver profits with inflation crimping margins.

“Earnings season is just starting, but so far, with 20 per cent of the companies in (notably big banks), the results, are once again, affirming that the broader earnings picture is not falling apart,” wrote Michael Purves, founder and CEO of Tallbacken Capital. “Big tech earnings is the story this week, and given the outsized weighting in the index, we can’t stress how important it is they perform reasonably well.”

Fed policy is still a key focus for investors. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly’s comments on Friday added to tentative optimism that the central bank could look to slow its pace of rate hikes after the widely-expected jumbo increase at its next meeting.

“In our view we’re certainly ‘not out of the woods yet’ but the efforts of the Fed since it pivoted policy to address inflation along with the resilience of the economy in a challenging period -- and some rumbling among Fed speakers that while the rate hike in November may indeed be 75bps, the Fed may not have to be quite as heavy handed in December -- have caught the attention of market participants,” wrote John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer.

Other investors are more cautious in their expectations that the central bank is moderating its rhetoric.

“While it is encouraging that Fed officials have started to point to an end in sight for rate rises, such a pause will remain conditional on fading inflation and a cooling labor market,” wrote Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. “This has yet to be seen in the data.”

A gauge of the dollar strength rose while the yen dropped amid signs of a second intervention from Japanese authorities in two sessions. British bonds held onto gains as Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the U.K. leadership race, with Rishi Sunak now set to become prime minister.

Key events this week:

Earnings due this week include: Apple, Microsoft, Exxon Mobil, Ford Motor, Credit Suisse, Airbus, Alphabet, Amazon, Bank of China, Boeing, Caterpillar, Cnooc, Coca-Cola, HSBC, Intel, McDonald’s, Mercedes-Benz, Merck, Samsung Electronics, Shell, UBS, UPS, Vale, Visa, Volkswagen

PMIs for U.S., Monday

U.S. Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

Bank of Canada rate decision, Wednesday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

U.S. GDP, durable goods orders, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Bank of Japan policy decision, Friday

U.S. personal income, personal spending, pending home sales, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.2 per cent as of 10:27 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.3 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 1.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$0.9858

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.1280

The Japanese yen fell 0.9 per cent to 149.03 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.5 per cent to US$19,204.94

Ether fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,326.48

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 4.29 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 2.37 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined 24 basis points to 3.81 per cent

Commodities