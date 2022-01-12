(Bloomberg) -- Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka has become the latest sporting celebrity to back a nonfungible token (NFT) project, launching a collection of 5,555 NFT tennis players that owners can use to participate in the first virtual tennis tournament taking place in the metaverse.

“The NFT world is roaring and changing so fast,” Wawrinka said in a Wednesday Zoom call announcing the start of the beta version of the game in late February or early March.

Owners of tennis player NFTs can take part in matches that will take place in the ‘Ballman Meta Stadium’ to win rewards such as Ethereum prize money. They can also buy upgrades to boost their NFT player’s chances of winning the matches.

“NFT is all about community and that’s what we’re trying to do,” the tennis star said.

The minting and sales of the Ballman NFTs will begin Feb. 7 with a private sale.

