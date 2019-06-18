(Bloomberg) -- Half a year after unveiling a cut-price store format called Jack’s, Tesco Plc told analysts and investors it also sees potential in adding high-end shops.

The U.K.’s largest retailer showed a glimpse of what the new outlets could look like in the slides of a presentation Tuesday, showing a sleek grey store emblazoned with a “Tesco Finest” logo, with cafe tables and chairs outside. Executives said they see an opportunity for the banner, according to Bruno Monteyne, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Tesco declined to comment on any plans for the store concept, saying it would provide more information Wednesday.

The U.K.’s largest retailer said it has opened nine Jack’s stores so far and they’ve sold 24 million pounds ($30 million) of products to date. The format promotes private-label products, most of them supplied domestically, to compete better against German discounters Lidl and Aldi.

