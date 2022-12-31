(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is starting 2023 as it ended 2022: with incentives aimed at propping up sales in China.

The carmaker is offering Model 3 sedan and Model Y sport utility vehicle buyers as much as 10,000 yuan ($1,450) if they take delivery by Feb. 28, according to Tesla’s website. The company is extending a 6,000-yuan subsidy it started offering in early December, and the other 4,000-yuan subsidy tied to purchasing insurance through Tesla was first introduced in November.

Concerns about demand in China contributed to Tesla shares plunging 37% in December, the most dismal month in what also was the stock’s worst-ever year. While the automaker is expected to announce record quarterly deliveries in early January, it’s already ruled out meeting its objective to grow by 50% for the year.

Tesla also offered discounts in the US to close out the year, first dangling $7,500 off just the Model 3 and Y, then extending that offer to the more expensive Model S and X.

Read more: Elon Musk Is First Person Ever to Lose $200 Billion From Fortune

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.