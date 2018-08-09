(Bloomberg) -- Tesla shares rose in post-market trading after CNBC reported that its board of directors planned to meet with financial advisers next week to formalize a process to take the co. private and would ask CEO Elon Musk to recuse himself from the process.

Shares rose as much as 3.5% post-market

The board has told Musk that he needs his own separate set of advisers

Tesla’s board will likely develop a special committee of a smaller number of independent directors to review the buyout details

Tesla did not immediately respond to request for comment, CNBC said

NOTE: Tesla stock had erased all of the gains two days after Musk triggered a rally earlier this week with a tweet saying he was considering taking the company private

NOTE: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is intensifying its scrutiny of Tesla’s public statements in the wake of Musk’s Tuesday tweet, Bloomberg News reported earlier Thursday, citing two people familiar with the matter

