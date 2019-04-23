North American markets remain within striking distance of record highs as investors await a flurry of corporate earnings this morning. Twitter, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, Verizon, Snap and Harley Davidson are just a few big names expected out before the markets open at 9:30 a.m. ET. On this side of the border earnings from Canadian Pacific Railway will be in focus after the bell. Tech heavyweights Facebook, Amanzon.com and Microsoft are also due to report earnings this week.

TECK RESOURCES Q1 TOPS ON THE BOTTOM LINE

Profit at Teck Resources fell from the same period a year ago but topped analyst expectations in the first quarter. The company attributes a boost in its energy business and slight rise in commodity prices for the beat to the bottom line. The Canadian miner is reiterating its 2019 outlook and president and CEO Don Lindsay says the main focus for the rest of the year is the development of its QB2 copper project in Chile.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Oil prices continue to climb higher following Washington’s move on Monday to ban countries from importing Iranian oil. WTI is up +0.55, while WCS is up $1.66

-Citigroup is bullish on commodities, based mostly on the U.S. and Beijing reaching a trade deal

-The Financial Times is reporting Barclays will cut bonuses for investment bankers ahead of next week’s annual meeting

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Canadian Pacific Railway, Teck Resources, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, Texas Instruments, United Technologies, Verizon, Twitter, eBay, Snap, Harley-Davidson, Hasbro

-Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade, U.S. new home sales

-Senate Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee resumes roadshow hearings on Bill C-69 in St. John's

-Minister of Finance to Highlight Progress for LGBTQ2 Canadians and Meet With Local Families, Media availability at 11:40 a.m. ET

