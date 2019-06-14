With just days before the deadline for Trudeau’s Liberals to decide the fate of the Trans Mountain expansion project, Canadian businessman and philanthropist Seymour Schulich is warning that Ottawa’s handling of the energy issue is creating a crisis of national unity. Schulich says Canada is “biting the hand that feeds it” with its inability to get pipelines approved. Full link to interview here.

LONGEST 0.9-SECONDS IN HISTORY

The Toronto Raptors are the 2019 NBA champions, marking the first time a Canadian team has won the title. “Canada’s team” defeated the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. While the celebrations continue this morning the official championship parade is set to start at 10 a.m. ET on Monday at the Raptors' practice facility.

OTTAWA TO IMPOSE CARBON TAX ON ALBERTA IN JANUARY

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna has put Alberta on notice. The federal government will impose its price on carbon in the province beginning January 1. The move comes after Alberta passed legislation last week revoking its provincial carbon tax.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Health Canada officials will provide final regulations on next-generation cannabis products today

-Agnico Eagle Mines is buying Alexandria Minerals, which owns gold properties in Quebec

-Huawei is delaying its foldable phone launch until September

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: U.S. retail sales, China industrial production and retail sales

-Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi addresses Economic Club in Ottawa (7:30 a.m. ET)

-Finance Minister Bill Morneau discusses Expert Panel on Sustainable Finance report at Rotman School of Management in Toronto (10:00 a.m. ET)

-Crescent Point Energy holds annual meeting in Calgary (12:00 p.m. ET)