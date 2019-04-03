Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The Greater Toronto Area’s real estate market was a relative model of stability in March compared to Vancouver, where sales plunged 31.4 per cent year-over-year. There was one fewer property sale in the GTA last month compared to March 2018, and the average price inched up half a percentage point. Nevertheless, similar to in Vancouver, the Toronto Real Estate Board is decrying recent regulatory changes and renewing its call for a review of mortgage rules.

IN CONVERSATION WITH JACK DORSEY

We've got Jon Erlichman's exclusive interview today with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey about the future of the company. Watch for his perspective on keeping users happy by stamping out abuse on the platform, competition, Elon Musk, and candid commentary on Twitter's home city of San Francisco.

TRUMP ON TRADE

Speaking last night at the GOP’s spring dinner in Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump took shots at China’s trade “abuses” as that country’s vice premier lands in D.C. for negotiations, and this country (“We love Canada…But they knock the hell out of us on trade”). He also urged lawmakers to ratify the new North American free trade agreement. And on that front, JPMorgan’s forex team is warning of a potential “major NAFTA accident.”

STOCKS RISE

Major European indices are trading higher and futures are pointing to a rise at the open on Wall Street. Take your pick of drivers. The Financial Times is reporting the U.S. and China have “resolved most of the issues standing in the way” of a trade deal. Another PMI in China showed a pick-up in manufacturing activity in the country, likewise in the Eurozone. Meanwhile, U.K Prime Minister Theresa May will engage in cross-party talks in a bid to rally support in Parliament. And at home, the TSX finished yesterday at its highest level since Aug. 30 – within 304 points of its record close.

SNC FALLOUT

We’ll keep tabs on developments in Ottawa in the aftermath of Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott getting bumped from caucus. More directly in our wheelhouse: yesterday’s circular for SNC’s annual meeting shows CEO Neil Bruce and two other top execs weren’t awarded annual bonuses.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Sleep Country Canada co-founder, co-chair and former CEO Stephen Gunn is retiring next month.

-Aurora Cannabis has filed a shelf prospectus for up to US$750 million. Executive Chairman Michael Singer says there’s “no immediate” plan to proceed with a capital raise.

-Carlos Ghosn tweeted this morning he’s “getting ready to tell the truth about what’s happening. Press conference on Thursday, April 11.”

