The Trouble With Turkey: Theme of the Week

This Week Was Turkey Week

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Turkey’s been having some financial troubles lately. Its lira is melting down, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is feuding with President Donald Trump, leading to trade sanctions that are hurting its economy. Bloomberg Opinion writers have covered every angle, including the risk of the crisis spreading to the rest of the world and the temporary lull at the end of the week.

Seven Things to Keep in Mind About Turkey – Mohamed El-Erian

U.S.-Turkey Relations Will Never Be the Same – Therese Raphael

Erdogan Is Making Some Worrying New Friends – Therese Raphael

Turkey’s in a Mess. Capital Controls Won’t Help – Marcus Ashworth

A Solitary Rate Hike Can’t Save the Lira Now – Marcus Ashworth

Turkey’s Inevitable Credit-Rating Cut – Mark Gilbert

Sick Turkey Contagion Won’t Cause an Asian Crisis – Shuli Ren

Emerging Markets Contagion? Maybe. Crisis? No – Robert Burgess

Turkey Follows a Familiar Emerging-Market Script – Noah Smith

Turkey’s Meltdown Exposes Flaws in Capital Rules – Satyajit Das

Turkey’s Treasury Dump Is More Vexing Than Russia’s – Brian Chappatta

This is the Theme of the Week edition of Bloomberg Opinion Today, Sunday’s roundup of our biggest commentary topic this week. New subscribers to the newsletter can sign up here.

To contact the author of this story: Mark Gongloff at mgongloff1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Timothy L. O'Brien at tobrien46@bloomberg.net

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Mark Gongloff is an editor with Bloomberg Opinion. He previously was a managing editor of Fortune.com, ran the Huffington Post's business and technology coverage, and was a columnist, reporter and editor for the Wall Street Journal.

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.