Monday, September 14

- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau begins two-day Cabinet retreat in Ottawa

- OPEC releases monthly oil market report

Tuesday, September 15

- Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, Canadian existing home sales

- Notable earnings: Aimia, FedEx

- Cogeco Communications CFO Patrice Ouimet addresses BMO conference (10:45 a.m. ET)

- Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz addresses Ontario Chamber of Commerce virtual forum (12 p.m. ET)

- Apple holds "Time Flies" product launch event (1 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, September 16

- Notable data: Canadian CPI, Canadian international securities transactions, U.S. retail sales

- U.S. Federal Reserve releases interest rate decision and updated projections (2 p.m. ET, plus 2:30 p.m. ET news conference)

- OECD releases interim economic outlook

Thursday, September 17

- Notable data: U.S. housing starts and building permits, U.S. initial jobless claims

- Bank of England releases interest rate decision

- CP Rail CFO Nadeem Velani addresses J.P. Morgan U.S. All Stars conference (9 a.m. ET)

- OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meets

Friday, September 18

- Notable data: Canadian retail sales, Canadian wholesale trade, Teranet/National Bank home price index

NOTE: Based on the official executive order, Sunday Sept. 20 is the deadline for ByteDance to sell U.S. TikTok operations or risk ban by U.S. President Trump. Though he has repeatedly cited Sept. 15 as the deadline.