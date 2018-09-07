Up Next

Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, September 10

-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde among speakers at Women in the World summit in Toronto.

-U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer meets with European trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom in Brussels

Tuesday, September 11

-Notable data: Canadian housing starts

-CIBC CEO Victor Dodig delivers speech at Empire Club in Toronto (12:00 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, September 12

-Notable earnings: Roots

-Notable data: Canadian industrial capacity utilization, Teranet/National Bank Canadian home price index

-BCE CEO George Cope presents at BMO Capital Markets conference (9:00 a.m. ET)

-Google Chief Economist Hal Varian delivers speech at Economic Club in Toronto (12:00 p.m. ET)

-Apple holds product unveiling in Cupertino, California (1:00 p.m. ET)

Thursday, September 13

-Notable earnings: Empire Company, Dollarama, Transat, Oracle, Adobe

-Notable data: Canadian new housing price index, U.S. CPI

-Turkey's central bank releases interest rate decision (7:00 a.m. ET)

-Bank of England releases interest rate decision (7:00 a.m. ET)

-European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (7:45 a.m. ET) and holds news conference (8:30 a.m. ET)

-Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi makes announcement and holds news conference in Toronto (10:30 a.m. ET)

-Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi delivers speech at Toronto Region Board of Trade (12:00 p.m. ET)

-Manulife Financial CEO Roy Gori delivers speech at Canadian Club in Toronto (12:00 p.m. ET)

-Amazon.com Founder Jeff Bezos delivers remarks at Economic Club of Washington (7:00 p.m. ET)

Friday, September 14

-Notable data: Canadian national balance sheet and financial flow accounts, U.S. retail sales, University of Michigan consumer sentiment index