15h ago
The Week Ahead: Apple unveils revamped iPhones; Dollarama earnings
By Noah Zivitz
McCreath's Lookahead: Optimism in Canadian retail
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.
Monday, September 10
-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde among speakers at Women in the World summit in Toronto.
-U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer meets with European trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom in Brussels
Tuesday, September 11
-Notable data: Canadian housing starts
-CIBC CEO Victor Dodig delivers speech at Empire Club in Toronto (12:00 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, September 12
-Notable earnings: Roots
-Notable data: Canadian industrial capacity utilization, Teranet/National Bank Canadian home price index
-BCE CEO George Cope presents at BMO Capital Markets conference (9:00 a.m. ET)
-Google Chief Economist Hal Varian delivers speech at Economic Club in Toronto (12:00 p.m. ET)
-Apple holds product unveiling in Cupertino, California (1:00 p.m. ET)
Thursday, September 13
-Notable earnings: Empire Company, Dollarama, Transat, Oracle, Adobe
-Notable data: Canadian new housing price index, U.S. CPI
-Turkey's central bank releases interest rate decision (7:00 a.m. ET)
-Bank of England releases interest rate decision (7:00 a.m. ET)
-European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (7:45 a.m. ET) and holds news conference (8:30 a.m. ET)
-Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi makes announcement and holds news conference in Toronto (10:30 a.m. ET)
-Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi delivers speech at Toronto Region Board of Trade (12:00 p.m. ET)
-Manulife Financial CEO Roy Gori delivers speech at Canadian Club in Toronto (12:00 p.m. ET)
-Amazon.com Founder Jeff Bezos delivers remarks at Economic Club of Washington (7:00 p.m. ET)
Friday, September 14
-Notable data: Canadian national balance sheet and financial flow accounts, U.S. retail sales, University of Michigan consumer sentiment index