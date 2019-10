Monday, Oct. 7

- The first English-language federal party leaders debate at 7 p.m. ET.

- The next hearing on Forever 21’s Canadian CCAA process takes place in an Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Toronto (10 a.m. ET)

Tuesday, October 8

- Notable data: Canadian housing starts (8:15 am ET), Canadian building Permits (8:30 a.m. ET)

- Notable earnings: Domino’s Pizza, Levi Strauss & Co.

Wednesday, October 9

- Notable data: FOMC Minutes (2 p.m. ET), U.S. Wholesale Trade (8:30 a.m. ET)

- Costco releases 2019 sales numbers

Thursday, October 10

- French-language leaders debate at 8 p.m. ET

- Notable earnings: Delta Air Lines

- Notable data: U.S. CPI (8:30 am ET)

- Onex Corp. holds an Investor Day

- U.S. Federal Reserve holds a vote on a measure to ease liquidity and capital rules for large U.S. banks (2 p.m. ET)

Friday, October 11

- Notable data: Canadian jobs (8:30 a.m. ET)