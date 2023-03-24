Monday, March 27

  • Notable earnings: Carnival Corp.

Tuesday, March 28

  • Notable data: Federal Budget, U.S. Advance Economic Indicators Report, S&P CoreLogic CaseShiller Home Price Index, U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index
  • Notable earnings: Micron Technology, Lululemon Athletica, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Wednesday, March 29

  • Notable data: U.S. Pending Home Sales
  • Notable earnings: Dollarama, Paychex, Constellation Software

Thursday, March 30

  • Notable data: Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours, U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Real GDP
  • Notable earnings: Turquoise Hill Resources, BlackBerry

Friday, March 31

  • Notable data: Monthly Real GDP, U.S. Personal Income & Consumption, Chicago PMI, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index