Mar 24, 2023
The Week Ahead: Federal Budget; earnings from Dollarama
BNN Bloomberg,
Next week's budget will be a challenge as Feds deal with major issues amid slow growth: Andrew Pyle
Monday, March 27
- Notable earnings: Carnival Corp.
Tuesday, March 28
- Notable data: Federal Budget, U.S. Advance Economic Indicators Report, S&P CoreLogic CaseShiller Home Price Index, U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index
- Notable earnings: Micron Technology, Lululemon Athletica, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Wednesday, March 29
- Notable data: U.S. Pending Home Sales
- Notable earnings: Dollarama, Paychex, Constellation Software
Thursday, March 30
- Notable data: Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours, U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Real GDP
- Notable earnings: Turquoise Hill Resources, BlackBerry
Friday, March 31
- Notable data: Monthly Real GDP, U.S. Personal Income & Consumption, Chicago PMI, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index