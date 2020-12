The Week Ahead: Meng returns to court; BoC releases rate decision

Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Monday, December 7

-Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou due back in Vancouver court for extradition hearing

Tuesday, December 8

-Enbridge holds virtual investor conference (9:00)

-DoorDash expected to price initial public offering

Wednesday, December 9

-Notable earnings: Dollarama, Roots

-Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision (10:00)

-Carolyn Wilkins’ last day as Bank of Canada's senior deputy governor

-Airbnb expected to price initial public offering

Thursday, December 10

-Notable data: U.S. CPI, U.S. initial jobless claims

-Notable earnings: Empire Co., Lululemon, Costco Wholesale, Vail Resorts

-European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (7:45)

-Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry delivers Economic Progress Report speech to Moncton and Saint John chambers

-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with provincial and territorial premiers

-U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee scheduled to discuss Pfizer/BioNTech's request for COVID vaccine emergency use authorization

-Walt Disney Co. holds virtual investor day meeting

Friday, December 11

-Notable data: National balance sheet and financial flow accounts, Canadian industrial capacity utilization