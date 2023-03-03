Mar 3, 2023
The Week Ahead: PDAC conference kicks off; Bank of Canada policy announcement
It’ll be tough for the BoC to sit on the sidelines as the Fed raises rates further: Chief economist
Sunday, March 5
- Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference kicks off in Toronto and runs until March 8th
Monday, March 6
- Notable data: U.S. Factory Orders, Global Supply Chain Pressure Index
- Notable earnings: Cargojet, Birchcliff Energy, Resolute Forest Products, Element Fleet Management
- PDAC conference
Tuesday, March 7
- Notable data: U.S. Wholesale Trade
- Notable earnings: Dick’s Sporting Goods, Pet Valu Holdings, Bird Construction, Ag Growth International
- 1000: Fed Chair Powell testifies to Senate Banking Committee on Monetary Policy Report
- Manitoba Budget
- PDAC conference
Wednesday, March 8
- Notable data: Merchandise Trade Balance, ADP National Employment Report, U.S. Goods & Services Trade Balance, U.S. Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey
- Notable earnings: NuVista Energy, Spartan Delta, Nuvei, Peyto Exploration & Development, Crew Energy, Spin Master, Minto Apartment REIT, Vermilion Energy, Linamar, Transcontinental
- 1000: Bank of Canada Policy Announcement
- 1000: Fed Chair Powell testifies to House Financial Services Committee on Monetary Policy Report
- 1400: Beige Book
- PDAC conference
Thursday, March 9
- Notable data: Challenger Layoff Report, U.S. Initial Jobless Claims
- Notable earnings: Surge Energy, Bonterra Energy, Maple Leaf Foods, Wheaton Precious Metals, Gap Inc.
- 1330: BoC Senior Deputy Governor Rogers delivers the Economic Progress Report in Winnipeg
Friday, March 10
- Notable data: Employment Report, Capacity Utilization, U.S. Employment Report
- Notable earnings: Oracle, Lion Electric