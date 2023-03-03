Sunday, March 5

  • Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference kicks off in Toronto and runs until March 8th

Monday, March 6

  • Notable data: U.S. Factory Orders, Global Supply Chain Pressure Index
  • Notable earnings: Cargojet, Birchcliff Energy, Resolute Forest Products, Element Fleet Management
  • PDAC conference

Tuesday, March 7

  • Notable data: U.S. Wholesale Trade
  • Notable earnings: Dick’s Sporting Goods, Pet Valu Holdings, Bird Construction, Ag Growth International
  • 1000: Fed Chair Powell testifies to Senate Banking Committee on Monetary Policy Report
  • Manitoba Budget
  • PDAC conference

Wednesday, March 8

  • Notable data: Merchandise Trade Balance, ADP National Employment Report, U.S. Goods & Services Trade Balance, U.S. Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey
  • Notable earnings: NuVista Energy, Spartan Delta, Nuvei, Peyto Exploration & Development, Crew Energy, Spin Master, Minto Apartment REIT, Vermilion Energy, Linamar, Transcontinental
  • 1000: Bank of Canada Policy Announcement
  • 1000: Fed Chair Powell testifies to House Financial Services Committee on Monetary Policy Report
  • 1400: Beige Book
  • PDAC conference

Thursday, March 9

  • Notable data: Challenger Layoff Report, U.S. Initial Jobless Claims
  • Notable earnings: Surge Energy, Bonterra Energy, Maple Leaf Foods, Wheaton Precious Metals, Gap Inc.
  • 1330: BoC Senior Deputy Governor Rogers delivers the Economic Progress Report in Winnipeg

Friday, March 10

  • Notable data: Employment Report, Capacity Utilization, U.S. Employment Report
  • Notable earnings: Oracle, Lion Electric