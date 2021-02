Monday, February 15 - TSX and U.S. markets closed

- Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales

- Succession day at Air Canada as CEO Calin Rovinescu retires, passes baton to Deputy CEO Michael Rousseau

- Outside date for Air Canada's takeover of Transat to close

Tuesday, February 16

- Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions, Canadian existing home sales

- Notable earnings: Emera, Dye & Durham, Dream Industrial REIT, CVS Health

- Canadian Pacific President and CEO Keith Creel addresses Barclays conference (2:50 p.m.)

-13F filing deadline for money managers

Wednesday, February 17

- Notable data: Canadian CPI, U.S. retail sales

- Notable earnings: Shopify, Nutrien, Stelco Holdings, Iamgold, A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, Mosaic, Hilton Worldwide Holdings

- U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting

Thursday, February 18

- Notable data: Teranet/National Bank Canadian home price index, U.S. building permits and housing starts, U.S. initial jobless claims

- Notable earnings: Barrick, Newmont, Teck Resources, Inter Pipeline, TC Energy, Canadian Tire, Home Capital Group, MTY Food Group, Dream Office REIT, Hudbay Minerals, Sienna Senior Living, Walmart, Marriott International

- Pershing Square Holding annual investor presentation (9:00 a.m.)

- U.S. House Financial Services Committee hearing "Game Stopped? Who Wins and Loses When Short Sellers, Social Media, and Retail Investors Collide" (12:00 p.m.)

Friday, February 19

- Notable data: Canadian retail sales, U.S. existing home sales

- Notable earnings: Magna International, Chorus Aviation, Enerplus, Canfor Deere & Co.