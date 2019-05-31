McCreath's Lookahead: Soft U.S. ISM could prompt dovish pivot at the Fed

BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, June 3

- Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index

- U.S. President Donald Trump begins state visit to U.K.

- Apple Worldwide Developers Conference begins in San Jose (runs to Friday)

Tuesday, June 4

- Notable earnings: Tiffany & Co.

- Notable data: U.S. factory orders

- Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney delivers remarks, receives lifetime achievement award at Canadian Club ceremony in Toronto (12 p.m. ET)

- Bay Street Games at Mattamy Centre in Toronto (12 p.m. ET)

- Eight Capital holds cannabis forum in Toronto

- U.S. Federal Reserve begins two-day conference in Chicago on monetary policy strategy, tools and communication practices

Wednesday, June 5

- Notable earnings: Canaccord Genuity, Campbell Soup

- Notable data: Canadian productivity, ISM U.S. services index

- U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (2 p.m. ET)

- National Business Book Award ceremony in Toronto

Thursday, June 6

- Notable earnings: Saputo, Transcontinental, Beyond Meat

- Notable data: Canadian trade balance

- European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (7:45 a.m. ET)

- Netflix holds annual meeting (6 p.m. ET)

- Institute of Corporate Directors' national conference in Toronto

Friday, June 7

- Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. nonfarm payrolls

- Walmart delivers business update and holds Q&A with investment community (9 a.m. ET)

- Theresa May steps down as U.K. Conservative Party leader