5h ago
The Week Ahead: Trump visits U.K.; Apple developers conference
BNN Bloomberg,
McCreath's Lookahead: Soft U.S. ISM could prompt dovish pivot at the Fed
BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.
Monday, June 3
- Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index
- U.S. President Donald Trump begins state visit to U.K.
- Apple Worldwide Developers Conference begins in San Jose (runs to Friday)
Tuesday, June 4
- Notable earnings: Tiffany & Co.
- Notable data: U.S. factory orders
- Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney delivers remarks, receives lifetime achievement award at Canadian Club ceremony in Toronto (12 p.m. ET)
- Bay Street Games at Mattamy Centre in Toronto (12 p.m. ET)
- Eight Capital holds cannabis forum in Toronto
- U.S. Federal Reserve begins two-day conference in Chicago on monetary policy strategy, tools and communication practices
Wednesday, June 5
- Notable earnings: Canaccord Genuity, Campbell Soup
- Notable data: Canadian productivity, ISM U.S. services index
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (2 p.m. ET)
- National Business Book Award ceremony in Toronto
Thursday, June 6
- Notable earnings: Saputo, Transcontinental, Beyond Meat
- Notable data: Canadian trade balance
- European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (7:45 a.m. ET)
- Netflix holds annual meeting (6 p.m. ET)
- Institute of Corporate Directors' national conference in Toronto
Friday, June 7
- Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. nonfarm payrolls
- Walmart delivers business update and holds Q&A with investment community (9 a.m. ET)
- Theresa May steps down as U.K. Conservative Party leader