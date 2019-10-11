The Week Ahead: U.S. bank earnings, Canadian existing home sales

Monday, October 14

- Notable data: China trade balance

Tuesday, October 15

- Notable earnings: Aphria, Aritzia, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Johnson & Johnson, United Airlines

- Notable data: Canadian existing home sales

- Google holds hardware unveiling event in New York (10 a.m. ET)

- Toronto regulator hears closing arguments on city's proposed short-term rental rules

- U.S. tariffs on US$250 billion of Chinese goods scheduled to rise to 30 per cent from 25 per cent

- IMF/World Bank annual meetings begin in Washington, D.C.; IMF to release World Economic Outlook

Wednesday, October 16

- Notable earnings: Bank of America, Netflix, IBM, CSX, Alcoa, Kinder Morgan

- Notable data: Canadian CPI, Canadian international securities transactions, U.S. retail sales

- Two-day CIX startup conference begins in Toronto

- Bloomberg hosts Canadian fixed income conference in New York (agenda)

Thursday, October 17

- Notable earnings: Philip Morris International, Morgan Stanley, BHP, Honeywell, Union Pacific

- Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, U.S. housing starts and building permits

- EU leaders begin two-day meeting in Brussels to discuss Brexit

Friday, October 18

- Notable earnings: Corus Entertainment, Coca-Cola, Schlumberger, American Express

- Notable data: Teranet/National Bank Canadian home price index; China GDP, retail sales and industrial production

- Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane participates in "Future of Money" panel at Institute of International Finance in Washington, D.C.