(Bloomberg) -- Buying a gift for Mother’s Day can be one of the most challenging to buy. How can you show—in just one item—how much you love, appreciate and cherish your mom (or the mother of your children) for all she does?

It’s always tempting to buy a “useful” present since she’ll probably say she doesn’t need anything. But what’s the fun in that? Here, we’ve found 11 ways to go a step beyond a gift that simply does the job.

An Elevated Take on Birthstone JewelryThe Muse Duo Necklace from Material Good has two pear-shaped gemstones that are set with as little metal as possible, a minimalist look that has become the brand’s signature. The gemstones can be customized with the birthstones of children or with her favorite colors. If you’re an only child, a diamond never fails as a second stone. Each piece is made to order and takes three to six weeks, so show up with a lovely card for the day itself. From $6,300

The Cookbook She’ll Proudly Display—and Maybe Even UseMolly Baz has become one of the best-loved cooks of the digital age. The former Bon Appétit editor is a bona fide Instagram star (782,000 and counting) known for her irreverent charm, bright colors, bold flavors and abbreviations. (She refers to meatballs as “Meaty-Bs.”) Her second cookbook, More Is More: Get Loose in the Kitchen, is full of inspiring and easy dishes with names like “The Only Meat Loaf That Matters” and “Last-Meal Scallops.” We recommend that you cook one of the recipes for her as well! $35

A Robe That Pulls Double Duty Even the most rushed morning routine will feel a little more luxurious in Negative Supreme’s Classic Robe. The below-the-knee staple comes in solid black with matching trim, or navy blue, and is made from a sumptuous Korean fabric that feels like silk but is machine washable. The shawl collar is elegant enough that she might even be able to wear it during Zoom calls without looking as if she’s in pajamas. $195

A Streamlined Skin-Care Regimen The O2 Full Face Routine gift set, from Element Eight, contains everything she needs: a serum, moisturizer and eye cream. The new beauty brand delivers liquid oxygen to the skin by using a technology that was originally developed to help speed healing after spine surgeries. Oxygen levels in our skin decrease dramatically as we age, and these products help increase those levels to maintain healthy cells. $575

A Swimsuit Designed for Family VacationsKenny Flowers, a vibrant swim-, golf- and resort-wear brand based in Charleston, South Carolina, makes matching swimsuit sets for the whole family. Our favorite? The bolt prints of the Hawaii line, which are ethically made by a female-run team in Colombia that uses premium fabrics. Want to really blow her away? Surprise her with a tropical trip on which she can show it off. From $52

A Dose of Serenity NowPetit Matin, from Maison Francis Kurkdjian, is a fresh eau de parfum with soft florals, exotic verbena and bright citrus notes; it smells airy and light, like awakening in a room amid freshly washed sheets and vases of flowers. The celebrated French perfumer offers engraving on the bottles so she’ll remember your thoughtful gesture every time she puts it on. $240

The Watch That Mesmerizes As Patek Philippe’s iconic women’s collection, Twenty~4, celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, its newest release is the ultimate gift for the woman who gave you everything. This cuff-style watch has a gorgeous purple dial with a mesmerizing wave pattern that’s achieved by artisans who paint dozens of thin layers of purple and then add translucent lacquer. The shimmering dial is accented on both sides by a line of glittering diamonds. $47,607

A Bag That’s a Surefire Future Classic Women everywhere just can’t help but adore Phoebe Philo’s new eponymous collection. The former Céline creative director has thoughtfully constructed each piece with the modern woman in mind. Even in such rarefied company, the Drive bag stands out. The sharply structured bag is made in Italy from calf leather and has a unique, vertically quilted pattern. It’s large enough to fit her everyday essentials, including an iPad for the kids—or for her. $5,800

The Bright Spot on a Rainy Day Enliven even the dreariest days with this cheerful Orun umbrella from artist Yinka Ilori. Made from recycled PET bottles, it’s printed with dozens of colorful suns against a blue sky, with each row separated by a jaunty pink and purple motif. The bright green, curved, leather-coated handle will stick out in a sea of standard blacks. $75

A Subtle Way to Save Her Sanity If she relies on an Apple AirTag to find her bag or keys, give her a brightly hued version from Hermès. This quietly luxurious version is tucked into the brand’s signature Swift calfskin leather and loops around any bag handle, making it easy to find in brown, green or pink. A keychain version is available, too. $299

A Bottle That Salutes Her Bold Spirit The latest release from Veuve Clicquot, La Grande Dame 2015 Rosé, celebrates the entrepreneurial legacy of Madame Clicquot, a Champagne pioneer; its title means “the great lady.” This vintage has bright floral notes alongside fresh red fruit and citrus, thanks to a blend of 90% pinot noir and 10% chardonnay. It’s great for celebrating all that your mom or wife has achieved in life. $374

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.