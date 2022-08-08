(Bloomberg) -- The fire at a sprawling fuel depot in northern Cuba spread to a third tank Monday as a team of international firefighters continue to battle the blaze that began three days ago.

The Cuban Presidency said a tank cracked and spilled its fuel late Sunday at the Matanzas industrial complex which caused it to spread by morning.

“The third tank has also collapsed, after the second tank spilled fuel and further complicated the situation,” the Presidency wrote on Twitter.

Two storage tanks -- one containing 26,000 cubic meters of petroleum and another containing some 50,000 cubic meters of fuel oil -- caught fire Friday night after lightning hit the complex.

Venezuelan, Mexican and Cuban firefighters have been trying to contain the blaze as officials say they have managed to siphon off at least 520 cubic meters of fuel oil. It was not immediately clear how much, or what type, of fuel the third tank contained.

The multiple explosions have left at least 125 injured, one dead and more than a dozen missing, according to state-run media. On Monday, the government advised residents of the area to stay indoors and wear masks as local media showed plumes of black smoke darkening the sky.

The coastal Matanzas complex -- on Cuba’s northern coast about 56 miles east of Havana -- receives fuel oil imports, largely from Venezuela and Europe, that are distributed to power plants.

Sherritt International Corp., one of the biggest foreign investors in Cuba, said its power assets near Matanzas haven’t been affected by the blaze. The Canadian miner, which is planning to expand its main nickel and cobalt operation on the eastern end of the island, is providing support where it can, a spokesman said.

Read More: Cuba Fuel Depot Fire Enters Third Day as the Injury Toll Mounts

Even before the fire, Cuba was struggling to keep the lights on amid breakdowns and fuel shortages. Rolling blackouts have sparked rare protests.

On Monday, the Energy of Ministry and Mines said the island would only be able to cover about two-thirds of the nation’s peak electricity demand.

The fire comes as Cuba’s annual inflation hit 29% in June, largely driven by the devaluing peso and rising costs for fuel and imports. Cuba’s economy grew 1.3% in 2021 after two years of record declines.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.