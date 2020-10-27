Tiffany jumps on report of indirect talks with LVMH to settle

Shares of Tiffany Co. rose on Tuesday after CNBC’s David Faber said the jewelry company is in “indirect conversations” with LVMH to reach a settlement for their dispute.

There’s a possibility of the price paid by LVMH for control of Tiffany being “slightly” reduced, Faber said, citing people familiar with the matter that he didn’t identify. The deal could also move to a tender offer, which would speed up the process, he reported.

Tiffany stock rose as much as 2.4 per cent to US$125.72 in New York trading on Tuesday. LVMH shares fell less than one per cent.

The global pandemic has threatened to derail the $16 billion deal, with both sides launching lawsuits against the other. LVMH is arguing that Tiffany has botched its response to COVID-19 and this has created a material adverse effect that will allow it to invalidate the agreement. Tiffany has countered that its sales are improving and the deal should proceed as planned.

LVMH and Tiffany didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.