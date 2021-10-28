(Bloomberg) -- Tiger Global Management is in advanced talks to invest in e-commerce logistics company Deliverr in a transaction valuing the startup at about $2 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Tiger’s venture-capital unit, run by Scott Shleifer, is poised to lead a $250 million funding round that could be announced in coming weeks, one of the people said. Terms haven’t been finalized and could still change.

Spokespeople for Tiger and Deliverr declined to comment.

Deliverr, with offices in San Francisco and Chicago, seeks to provide merchants with “ultra-fast and cost-effective” fulfillment amid consumer demand for speedy delivery. The startup says it facilitates two-day shipping for businesses that sell products on platforms including Walmart Inc., Shopify Inc. and eBay Inc.

During the pandemic, it surpassed order volumes as consumers turned to online merchants for essential products, Deliverr said in March. The firm has said its studies show that the availability of next-day delivery can increase sales by 75%.

Deliverr, led by Chief Executive Officer Harish Abbott, said in March that it raised $135 million in equity funding and a $35 million convertible note. That valued the firm at $900 million, according to PitchBook data. At the time, the startup said the capital would help it expand warehouse capacity and further develop its logistics technology.

Existing backers include Coatue Management, Brookfield Technology Partners, Activant Capital, 8VC and GLP, according to Deliverr’s website.

