Time magazine selected murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and other members of the media as its collective Person of the Year, eschewing world leaders including Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

The magazine titled its package on the selection “The Guardians and the War on Truth,” and in a lead essay described a world that is “led, in some ways, by a U.S. President whose embrace of despots and attacks on the press has set a troubling tone.”

Besides Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor who was killed some time after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, Time recognized:

Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, whose news site Rappler has been targeted by President Rodrigo Duterte

The staff of the Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, five of whom were killed in their newsroom June 28

Reuters reporters Kyaw Soe Oo and Wa Lone, sentenced to seven-year prison terms in Myanmar after covering the deaths of 10 Rohingya Muslims

Trump, Time’s Person of the Year for 2016 and a finalist last year, was on the 2018 shortlist that Time announced Monday. Besides Putin, others on the list included migrant families separated at the U.S. border, Special Counsel Robert Mueller, student gun-control activists and Christine Blasey Ford, a sexual-assault accuser of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.