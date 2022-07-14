Jul 14, 2022
Tokyo Raises Covid Alert to Highest Level as Cases Surge Again
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Tokyo’s Metropolitan Government raised the Covid infection alert for the Japanese capital to its highest level amid a surge in new cases.
The decision, made at a meeting of experts Thursday, also raised the alert on the healthcare system by one notch to the second-highest of four levels.
The number of infections reported in the capital was at 16,878 Wednesday, compared with 3,546 on July 1. Cases are also surging across the country, although the number of severe infections so far remains low.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to give a news conference at 6 p.m. local time, at which he is expected to address the rapid spread of the infection.
BOJ’s Kuroda: Uncertainties Are Extremely High for Japan Economy
Kishida, who is fresh from an upper house election victory Sunday, has previously won public support for his cautious stance on Covid, including encouraging mask-wearing and maintaining border restrictions long after other developed countries had opened up.
He may be more reluctant to seek restrictions on people’s movements at this point, with the economy stuttering and the yen in a slump not seen for decades.
Japan Not in Situation to Start Tourism Incentive, Minister Says
Earlier in the day, the minister in charge of tourism said the pace of infections meant Japan was not in a position to start nationwide domestic tourism subsidies, which had earlier been expected to begin this month. The program will be swiftly launched if the situation improves, Tetsuo Saito told reporters.
Japan has rolled out three booster shots to the bulk of its population, but is limiting fourth doses to the elderly and those suffering from underlying health conditions.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
1:42
A short seller's life upended: Carson Block questions future
-
Royal Unibrew says it's buying Amsterdam Brewery for about $44M
-
7:04
Fast-fashion behemoth Shein says it's cleaning up its act. Will anyone buy it?
-
5:36
The complex and sometimes controversial task of counting how far a dollar goes
-
3:37
One third of budtenders hired in the last year already left their job: Study
-
3:07
Amazon Prime Day pushed online spending up 8.5% to US$11.9B