(Bloomberg) -- Tokyo’s Metropolitan Government raised the Covid infection alert for the Japanese capital to its highest level amid a surge in new cases.

The decision, made at a meeting of experts Thursday, also raised the alert on the healthcare system by one notch to the second-highest of four levels.

The number of infections reported in the capital was at 16,878 Wednesday, compared with 3,546 on July 1. Cases are also surging across the country, although the number of severe infections so far remains low.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to give a news conference at 6 p.m. local time, at which he is expected to address the rapid spread of the infection.

Kishida, who is fresh from an upper house election victory Sunday, has previously won public support for his cautious stance on Covid, including encouraging mask-wearing and maintaining border restrictions long after other developed countries had opened up.

He may be more reluctant to seek restrictions on people’s movements at this point, with the economy stuttering and the yen in a slump not seen for decades.

Earlier in the day, the minister in charge of tourism said the pace of infections meant Japan was not in a position to start nationwide domestic tourism subsidies, which had earlier been expected to begin this month. The program will be swiftly launched if the situation improves, Tetsuo Saito told reporters.

Japan has rolled out three booster shots to the bulk of its population, but is limiting fourth doses to the elderly and those suffering from underlying health conditions.

