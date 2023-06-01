(Bloomberg) -- A group of Conservative politicians who previously supported Liz Truss and Boris Johnson are trying to convince Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to abolish UK inheritance tax, as his government considers reforming the levy to boost the struggling party’s chances at the next general election.

The Conservative Growth Group, a caucus of about 50 Members of Parliament on the right of the governing Tory party, will publish a paper this month calling for the tax to be scrapped, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named. The Telegraph newspaper first reported the campaign.

Bloomberg reported in April that Sunak is considering a cut to the inheritance tax at either a fiscal statement in the fall or in the spring budget before the next election, which is due before January 2025. Several of the premier’s key advisers are in favor, another person familiar with the matter said.

The prime minister’s office declined to comment on future tax policy.

Sunak was privately keen on reducing the inheritance tax burden when he was Chancellor of the Exchequer under Johnson, and while the economic picture has changed, he faces intense pressure to come up with a pre-election giveaway.

While inheritance tax only effects a relatively small number of higher value estates, there’s a clear rationale for Sunak to look at it. Receipts are skewed toward wealthier households in the Conservatives’ southern England stronghold, so reducing what some describe as a death duty could help shore up the base.

Stopping that so-called blue wall demographic — typically middle-class or wealthy property owners, some of whom consider themselves asset-rich but cash-poor — voting for the centrist Liberal Democrats is a key Tory priority.

Polling suggests a cut would be broadly popular. According to an October YouGov survey commissioned by law firm Kingsley Napley, 63% of respondents said they support increasing the £325,000 ($405,000) threshold at which the tax starts to be paid, a number that rose to 77% among Tory voters. Some 48% of Britons would back abolishing the tax altogether, the data indicated.

But the risk for Sunak is that the poll-leading Labour Party use the move to portray the Conservatives as favoring the rich, which is sensitive political ground during a cost-of-living crisis. That line of attack would be bolstered if the prime minister opted to abolish the levy entirely — as the right-wing caucus demands — rather than tweak the threshold where it kicks in.

