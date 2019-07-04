Have you seen Kawhi?

The mania over whether reigning NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Kawhi Leonard will re-sign with the Toronto Raptors reached new heights on Wednesday amid reports the 28-year-old was in the city to meet with team management.

A private plane owned by Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment touched down at Toronto Pearson Airport Wednesday afternoon. The landing was captured live by BNN Bloomberg sister station CP24, including an aerial short of passengers exiting the aircraft. From there the #KawhiWatch was on.

Local media tracked the movements of three vehicles carrying passengers from the jet. The coverage started on the tarmac, then along Toronto highways to the Hazelton Hotel in Toronto’s ritzy Yorkville neighbourhood, where many speculated Leonard would be meeting with Raptors brass, including team president Masai Ujiri and possibly even Drake. Crowds of fans gathered outside the hotel, hoping to catch a glimpse of Leonard.

Former Raptors player Jalen Rose further stoked the fire, telling ESPN: “What I’m 99 per cent hearing is that Kawhi Leonard will be returning to Toronto, and signing a two-year contract.”

"What I'm 99% hearing is that Kawhi Leonard will be returning to Toronto ..."



—@JalenRose pic.twitter.com/wkWwElEDyx — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 3, 2019

However, San Antonio-based NBA reporter Jabari Young of The Athletic threw cold water on the report later Wednesday night, tweeting that he’s “told [Leonard is] not making a decision [Wednesday] and it may not be until the next few days. He and his reps are going through the process and taking their time before deciding the next move. No 2-year deals have been discussed.”

On the Kawhi front, told he’s not making a decision tonight and it may not be until the next few days. He and his reps are going through the process and taking their time before deciding the next move. No 2-year deals have been discussed. #NBA @TheAthleticNBA — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) July 4, 2019

Leonard was acquired by the Raptors last summer via trade from the San Antonio Spurs.