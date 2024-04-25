(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp.’s output and sales hit records in the financial year that ended in March on strong demand and as semiconductor supply problems eased.

Global sales, including at Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd., increased 5% from a year earlier to 11.1 million units, according to data released Thursday. That’s the first time they’ve exceeded 10 million.

Production rose 4.5% to 11.2 million units on robust demand in North America, Europe, and India. Output was firm in Japan as well, despite a temporary halt in shipments in the latter half of the year after Daihatsu was found to have been manipulating crash safety test results for more than 30 years.

Toyota’s sales in China increased 1.4%, contrasting with the struggles faced by some Japanese peers amid the growing popularity of local carmaker BYD Co.

The world’s largest carmaker sold 116,654 battery electric cars between April 2023 and March 2024. Sales and output at the main Toyota brand and its luxury marque Lexus were up 7.3% and 9.2%, respectively.

The company’s robust full-year performance was in-line with rivals. Honda Motor Co. said worldwide sales rose 12% to 4.1 million units, while output was up 7.8% to 4.1 million units. Nissan Motor Co. manufactured 3.4 million units, up 3.9% from a year earlier, while sales climbed about 9% to 3.4 million units.

Still, carmakers faced a broad slowdown in March. Toyota’s global sales were down 7.4% from a year earlier to 941,222 units, due to declines in countries including Thailand and Indonesia. Output was 15.9% lower at 886,136 units.

Honda said sales increased marginally in March but production was down 19%. Nissan’s global output fell 20%.

