(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. slumped as much as 4.7% after a report that the chip shortage will force the world’s No. 1 automaker to cut global production for September by 40% from initial plans.

Toyota had intended to build about 900,000 cars next month, based on plans drawn up in July, but that number has been reduced to about 500,000 units due to the global chip shortage, the Nikkei reported without attribution Thursday.

The outbreak of the delta variant of Covid-19 across Southeast Asia has also impacted upon the Japanese company’s procurement of auto parts, the newspaper said.

A spokesperson for Toyota declined to comment.

Toyota maintained its annual operating profit outlook earlier this month, disappointing investors that had been buoyed by its peer-beating financial performance on the back of brisk global demand for automobiles.

The carmaker kept its forecast for 2.5 trillion yen ($22.9 billion) for the fiscal year through March, compared with analysts’ average projection for 2.95 trillion yen.

While a shortage of automotive chips has hindered some rivals’ ability to capitalize on strong global demand for cars, Toyota up until now had been relatively unimpaired due to its supply-chain savvy and the strong stock it keeps of key components such as semiconductors.

