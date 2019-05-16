(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

The escalating U.S.-China trade war is threatening to upend the global economy’s much-anticipated rebound and could even throw its decade-long expansion into doubt if the conflict spirals out of control Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann says that an escalation would be “poison” for global growth and have an especially acute impact on the U.S. itself In China, the trade war is hitting the most productive parts of the economy the hardest

In the U.S., low inflation is obscuring how Americans are already paying up for the spat, foreshadowing further pain as the administration boosts tariffs and readies additional levies

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is pulling out the big guns in its push to slow China’s rise, with potentially devastating consequences for the rest of the world

Negative interest rates are not the main culprit for European banks’ feeble profitability, European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said, signaling the institution is in no rush to bring relief

The race to lead the Bank of England could turn on who heads the government by the time the decision is made in October

