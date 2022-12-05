(Bloomberg) -- Commodities trader Trafigura Group signed a $3 billion German government-backed loan for gas supplies, as Berlin steps up efforts to secure natural resources following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The first gas delivery took place on Nov. 1, and Trafigura will primarily use existing quantities from its global gas and liquefied natural gas portfolio, the trading house said Monday in a statement.

It’s the second such deal in recent months, after Trafigura in October announced it had secured an $800 million loan to supply metals to Germany. For trading houses like Trafigura, the deals represent relatively cheap financing at a time when high commodity prices and extreme volatility have increased their need for credit and have left some banks reluctant to add exposure to the sector.

Germany is offering backing for commodity traders through a program known as untied loan guarantees, managed via Euler Hermes AG -- an export-credit unit that’s now part of Allianz SE. The four-year loan was jointly arranged and underwritten by Deutsche Bank AG and another international bank.

