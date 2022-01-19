(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Transit riders are facing delays of as much as an hour due to a disabled train at New York’s Penn Station, dealing a blow to the morning commute at a time the public transit systems are struggling to regain customers during the Covid pandemic.

The cause of the disabled train has not been determined and is under investigation, according to a spokesperson for NJ Transit. The spokesperson said the disabled train is currently being moved out of the way.

While the train schedule is disrupted, commuters will be able to use their NJ Transit tickets on the Path Train at Newark Penn Station and 33rd St New York.

Weekday rail ridership for NJ Transit was about a third of pre-Covid levels in December, down from about 55% a month earlier. Weekend train usage was 40% to 50% of pre-Covid levels, down from 80%, according to data released at a Jan. 10 NJ Transit board meeting.

